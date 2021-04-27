Philadelphia police searching for suspects in Society Hill carjacking

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed carjacking in Society Hill earlier this month.

It happened on the 300 block of Walnut Street in a parking area behind an apartment building on April 3.

According to police, the Majors Crimes Auto Squad is attempting to identify the two men wearing hooded sweatshirts on video who fit the description of two suspects wanted for taking a 2019 Audi Q7 SUV.

Police say the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t give up his keys. One of the men drives the Audi while the other flees in an unidentified 4-foor sedan, according to police.

If you have any information, please contact the Philadelphia Police Major at 215-685-9130/3.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter