Philadelphia police: Teen in critical condition after being hit by car near red light

Police say a 19-year-old boy who was struck by a car Tuesday afternoon is in critical condition.

The boy was hit on the 10800 block of Bustleton Avenue and Lawler Street around 2:49 p.m.

The driver told police he was slowing down for a red light when the boy ran out in front of him. The car hit the boy, causing him to become unconscious and suffer critical injuries, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

Police say a DUI arrest is not expected at this time.