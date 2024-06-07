Philadelphia pools: City prepares for opening while putting out the call for more staff

It was a perfect pool day across the region, if pools were open. The good news is Philly’s 60 pools are scheduled to open in 10 days. For now, the city is preparing for the open and anyone interested, can get a fun, nice-paying summer job.

"We are right on time preparing and prepping for our first pool opening June 17th," Commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, Susan Slawson, said.

Parks and Rec employees have been working nonstop to swing open the gates to city pools and, of course, turn on the sprinklers for the city’s spraygrounds. This year, just like prior years, one of the biggest challenges is staffing.

Slawson continued, "Ensuring that we have enough staff and enough lifeguards and enough pool maintenance attendance out here to protect and keep our young people and anyone who uses the pool safe."

Philadelphia pools

17-year-old Dea Shini, of South Philadelphia, a Penn State pre-med student, answered the call. She’ll be part of the team of summer help, making sure the water quality is pristine and safe.

The city is still looking to hire and train more lifeguards as soon as possible and the same for pool maintenance staff.

"This is necessary. Everyone can’t afford to go to the shore," Slawson added. "This is a vacation for a lit of people here, so it’s important. We ensure we have the opportunities for all the communities and neighborhoods."

Philadelphia sprayground

Pools are scheduled to start opening June 17th. The spraygrounds are already up and running.

Hiring information can be found on the City of Philadelphia website, here.