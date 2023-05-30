Philadelphia prison break: 1 escaped prisoner, 2 alleged accomplices to appear in court Tuesday

One of the two inmates who escaped from a Philadelphia prison earlier this month, leading authorities on a manhunt throughout the city, is set to appear before a judge Tuesday morning.

Nasir Grant, 24, was the first to be captured after he and fellow inmate Ameen Hurst sprung themselves free from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on May 7.

Sources told FOX 29 that holding cell doors and a door to an outside recreation yard were left opened, while officials say a hole was cut with an unknown tool in a fence that was not equipped with an alarm.

He was taken into custody four days later by U.S. Marshals after allegedly trying to use a "full female Muslim garb and a head covering" to avoid detection, according to authorities.

Two of Grant's alleged accomplices, Michael Abrams and Xiannia Stalling, are also scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

The 21-year-olds are two of four suspects accused of aiding in the prisoner escape. Officials say Stalling facilitated a phone call; while details of Abrams' alleged role have yet to be released.

The second escaped inmate, 18-year-old Ameen Hurst, is set to appear for his preliminary hearing on June 6. He was arrested by federal agents as the search entered its 10th day, and negotiations to turn himself in continued to fall through. Hurst's brother was also taken into custody during his arrest.