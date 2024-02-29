Philadelphia prisoner escape: Alleem Borden captured by authorities after less than 4 days on the run

Alleem Borden, a Philadelphia prisoner who ran from police during a hospital visit Monday morning, was captured by U.S. Marshals.

Borden, 29, ran from police while still handcuffed after being discharged from Episcopal Hospital in Kensington around 7 a.m. Monday.

Video of his mad dash through a gas station parking lot was shared by investigators shortly after he became the fifth Philly prisoner to escape in the last year.

Investigators later shared video of Borden leaving a home in North Philadelphia just after his escape using a coat to cover his handcuffs.

Investigators feared that Borden, an accused narcotics user who was being held for vehicle theft, may have had access to firearms during his time on the run.

The U.S. Marshals Office issued a $2.5K reward for information on Borden's capture.

More information about Borden's capture will be shared by U.S. Marshals during a 4 p.m. press conference.