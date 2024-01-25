Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia prisoner escape: Police find suspected getaway vehicle that helped teen fugitive escape

Mom of escaped teen prisoner pleads for her son to surrender

A distraught mom pleads for her son to surrender after he escaped police custody in the parking lot at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Wednesday around noon. U.S. Marshals say he may be operating a stolen Ford F-150.

PHILADELPHIA - Police say they have found a vehicle they believe was used to pick up teen fugitive Shane Pryor, and they're question a man who was found in the car.

Pryor, 17, slipped police custody Wedensday afternoon during a medical visit to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for a reported hand injury.

Pryor is awaiting trial after he and another teen were charged in the 2020 shooting death of a 54-year-old woman in a Northeast Philadelphia alleyway. 

Deputy Frank Vanore said Pryor was uncuffed and with two prison staff members when he managed to exit a vehicle in the Emergency Room parking lot and escape.

Pryor, who police list at 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants with slide-type shoes. 

Hours after his escape, U.S. Marshals shared a photo of a stolen blue Ford F-150 with a Pennsylvania license plate ZTS-0503 that Pryor may be using. 

FOX 29's Kelly Rule reported Thursday that police located a different vehicle that investigators believe was used to pick up Pryor in University City during his escape. 

A man who was stopped in the car at the corner of Wakfield and Logan streets in Germantown is being questioned by police, but no charges have been filed.