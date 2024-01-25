Philadelphia prisoner escape: Police find suspected getaway vehicle that helped teen fugitive escape

Police say they have found a vehicle they believe was used to pick up teen fugitive Shane Pryor, and they're question a man who was found in the car.

Pryor, 17, slipped police custody Wedensday afternoon during a medical visit to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for a reported hand injury.

Pryor is awaiting trial after he and another teen were charged in the 2020 shooting death of a 54-year-old woman in a Northeast Philadelphia alleyway.

Deputy Frank Vanore said Pryor was uncuffed and with two prison staff members when he managed to exit a vehicle in the Emergency Room parking lot and escape.

Pryor, who police list at 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants with slide-type shoes.

Hours after his escape, U.S. Marshals shared a photo of a stolen blue Ford F-150 with a Pennsylvania license plate ZTS-0503 that Pryor may be using.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule reported Thursday that police located a different vehicle that investigators believe was used to pick up Pryor in University City during his escape.

A man who was stopped in the car at the corner of Wakfield and Logan streets in Germantown is being questioned by police, but no charges have been filed.