Triple shooting breaks out Saturday night at home in Burlington County: officials

Police are investigating after three people were struck by gunfire in South Jersey this weekend.

The triple shooting erupted at a home on Buttercup Lane around 8:15 p.m. in Willingboro Township.

Three adult men were shot and taken to a local hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

The victims' ages, as well as the extent of their injuries, have yet to be released.

Police have also not said what may have led to the shooting, or any details regarding any potential suspects.