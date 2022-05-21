Philadelphia residents, visitors look for ways to cope with summer-like heat

The extreme heat couldn’t have come at a worse time for some residents at a West Philadelphia senior living community, after their air conditioning went out.

Much needed help just in time for the seniors at Brith Sholom House, who say they’ve been struggling without air conditioning in record-high temperatures.

"I was talking with my wife earlier, and I think there’s the potential for a tragedy, if we’re not vigilant and make sure okay," stated resident Ralph Epstein.

Epstein and many of his neighbors were happy to see State Representative Amen Brown bringing in reinforcements.

"Half of the building, their HVAC unit gave up and went out," Brown said. "Just got off a phone call. We were able to get someone to purchase 220 bags of ice from a Black-owned small business, 150 cases of water from a Black-owned small business. Then, we were able to get someone to go to Lowe’s and be able to pay for the 200 fans that we have."

For others across town, the high temps still meant a careful venture out and about. Chris Wetzel has one of the many ways people are making the most of the day, before the mid-summer-like heat becomes too much.

"Good exercise. Get some UV rays. Rocky steps. What are you going to do?" Wetzel commented.

But, for the regulars doing business near the Art Museum, it’s not quite the same.

"Business has got to be pretty good?" FOX 29’s Dave Kinchen asked.

"It is. It’s okay. It’s just really hot and I’m trying to satisfy everybody and keep them out of the heat, you know?" replied ice cream truck operator Amin Moe.

Of course, everyone needs water, but how are those sales going?

"Slow. Slow. Really, the crowd ain’t picked up. When the crowd picks up, you’ll see a line at that Rocky statue," an independent water salesman answered.

Experts say these steps should be followed to protect a person’s exposure for heat exhaustion:

Drink extra fluids, either water, fruit juice or vegetable juice.

Avoid caffeine drinks or alcohol.

Anyone in an exercise regime should drink more fluids during exercise, even if one isn’t thirsty.

Wear sunscreen with SPF of 30 or more.

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat.

Limit time in the sun, when possible.

And, people with pets should limit time those pets spend outdoors.