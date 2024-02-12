Philadelphia school closings: Delays, cancellations ahead snow fall across region

Schools in the Philadelphia area are preparing for another potential snowfall, some with delayed start times, and others with complete closings.

The storm's impact continues to change just hours before its arrival around dinnertime Monday.

FOX 29's Weather Authority expects rain to start, before turning into a wintry mix and snow Tuesday morning, then coming to an end by noon.

However, it's still unclear how much snow will fall across the region. The Poconos could get anywhere from 6 to 10 inches, while the Philadelphia area could seen 1 to 2 inches of snow, or just a slushy mix.

Citizens can track Philadelphia snowplows, as well as other city services, including trash pickup, at StreetSmartPHL, here. For information on PennDOT's plows, check their interactive website, here. For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.