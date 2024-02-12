Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lebanon County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Northwestern Burlington County, Ocean County

Philadelphia school closings: Delays, cancellations ahead snow fall across region

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:22PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Schools in the Philadelphia area are preparing for another potential snowfall, some with delayed start times, and others with complete closings.

The storm's impact continues to change just hours before its arrival around dinnertime Monday.

FOX 29's Weather Authority expects rain to start, before turning into a wintry mix and snow Tuesday morning, then coming to an end by noon.

However, it's still unclear how much snow will fall across the region. The Poconos could get anywhere from 6 to 10 inches, while the Philadelphia area could seen 1 to 2 inches of snow, or just a slushy mix.

Citizens can track Philadelphia snowplows, as well as other city services, including trash pickup, at StreetSmartPHL, here. For information on PennDOT's plows, check their interactive website, here. For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.