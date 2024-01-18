Philadelphia school closings: Delays, cancellations and early dismissals for Friday

Another storm, another snow day! Friday will likely be the second day of modified schedules for schools across the Delaware Valley this week.

Snow is expected to fall Friday morning until after sundown with a possible 8 inches in Philadelphia and around 4 slated in the suburbs.

Archdiocesan High Schools and Parochial Elementary Schools in Philadelphia were the first to announce a ‘flexible instructional day’ ahead of Friday's storm.

Click here or scroll down for the most up-to-date status for your child's school.

Over 145 schools were closed or delayed earlier this week after a winter storm brought up to 4 inches of snow.