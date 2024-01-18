Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Mercer County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County

Philadelphia school closings: Delays, cancellations and early dismissals for Friday

By FOX 29 Staff
PHILADELPHIA - Another storm, another snow day! Friday will likely be the second day of modified schedules for schools across the Delaware Valley this week.

Snow is expected to fall Friday morning until after sundown with a possible 8 inches in Philadelphia and around 4 slated in the suburbs. 

Archdiocesan High Schools and Parochial Elementary Schools in Philadelphia were the first to announce a ‘flexible instructional day’ ahead of Friday's storm. 

Over 145 schools were closed or delayed earlier this week after a winter storm brought up to 4 inches of snow.