Philadelphia shootings: DA Krasner to announce arrests after 4 killed, 8 injured in 2021, 2022

Years after a dozen people became the victims of Philadelphia gun violence, law enforcement says several suspects are now being held responsible for their crimes.

District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce eight arrests in connection to shootings that claimed the lives of four people, and injured eight others.

These shootings took place in North Philadelphia in 2021 and 2022.

No further details regarding the shootings or the suspects have been released at this time.

The DA will appear alongside Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, and local and federal law enforcement officials during a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday.