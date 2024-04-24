Philadelphia shop curbing cravings with new 24/7 'cheese dispensary'
PHILADELPHIA - Say cheese! A unique vending machine in Philadelphia was crafted with cheese lovers in mind.
Perrystead Dairy has opened what they are calling a "cheese dispensary" outside their North Hancock Street shop on the border of Kensington and Fishtown.
The machine is cashless, and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
But it's not just cheese, the machine is also filled with meats, jams and crackers.
So, whether you need to build a charcuterie board, or grab a late-night snack, your cheese needs are covered!