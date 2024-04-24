Philadelphia shop curbing cravings with new 24/7 'cheese dispensary'

Say cheese! A unique vending machine in Philadelphia was crafted with cheese lovers in mind.

Perrystead Dairy has opened what they are calling a "cheese dispensary" outside their North Hancock Street shop on the border of Kensington and Fishtown.

The machine is cashless, and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

MORE HEADLINES:

But it's not just cheese, the machine is also filled with meats, jams and crackers.

So, whether you need to build a charcuterie board, or grab a late-night snack, your cheese needs are covered!