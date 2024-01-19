Philadelphia snow day means kids of all ages spend the day sledding

The first real, measurable snow in the Delaware Valley had kids of all ages out and enjoying themselves.

From Montgomery County, to Delaware County and into South Jersey, kids were outside enjoying the white stuff, something the region hasn’t seen much of in over 700 days.

Many schools across the Delaware Valley were cancelled because of the snowfall, leading to excitement and happiness for most kids.

While some adults were shoveling their sidewalks and driveways, many kids and their parents headed out toward the highest hills they could find and spent the day sledding while the snow fell all around.

In Delco, the hill at Strath Haven High School, in Nether Providence, was a very popular spot where even FOX 29 reporter, Chris O’Connell, got in on the fun.

Over in Montgomery County, at Highland Elementary School, lots of kids and their parents spent the day happily cruising down a perfect hill.

Across the river in Haddonfield, at Friends Cemetery, it was so crowded with kids and their parents, it looked as if the entire borough turned out for fun in the snow.

And, we can’t forget the tradition held by many Philadelphia residents of sledding down the Museum of Art steps. A bumpy ride this time, though in years past, with more snow, it was probably a smoother ride.