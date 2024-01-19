Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia snow day means kids of all ages spend the day sledding

By , , and FOX 29 staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Snow day in Delaware County means kids are sledding

Kids in Delaware County take advantage of the snow day to sled all day.

PHILADELPHIA - The first real, measurable snow in the Delaware Valley had kids of all ages out and enjoying themselves.

From Montgomery County, to Delaware County and into South Jersey, kids were outside enjoying the white stuff, something the region hasn’t seen much of in over 700 days.

Many schools across the Delaware Valley were cancelled because of the snowfall, leading to excitement and happiness for most kids.

Strath Haven High School sledding.

While some adults were shoveling their sidewalks and driveways, many kids and their parents headed out toward the highest hills they could find and spent the day sledding while the snow fell all around.

Chris O'Connell nearly takes out kid while sledding

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell sleds in Delaware County, heading downhill so fast, he almost runs into a kid.

In Delco, the hill at Strath Haven High School, in Nether Providence, was a very popular spot where even FOX 29 reporter, Chris O’Connell, got in on the fun.

Snowfall in Montgomery County had kids playing while homeowners shoveled

Snowfall in Montgomery County saw residents shoveling driveways and kids taking advantage of the snow day by happily sledding.

Over in Montgomery County, at Highland Elementary School, lots of kids and their parents spent the day happily cruising down a perfect hill.

Snow day for kids in South Jersey

Kids from Haddonfield and other parts of South Jersey were thrilled with the snow day and spent it playing and sledding.

Across the river in Haddonfield, at Friends Cemetery, it was so crowded with kids and their parents, it looked as if the entire borough turned out for fun in the snow.

Snow day means sledding on art museum steps

The snow day in Philadelphia meant residents went sledding down the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, as tradition dictates.

And, we can’t forget the tradition held by many Philadelphia residents of sledding down the Museum of Art steps. A bumpy ride this time, though in years past, with more snow, it was probably a smoother ride.