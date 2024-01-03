Philadelphia snow forecast: What to expect from weekend nor'easter based on where you live

Snow, rain or both? Where you live will decide what you should expect from this week's coastal storm that could break Philadelphia's ongoing snowless streak.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service anticipate that the weekend nor'easter will move into the area Saturday afternoon and linger into Sunday morning.

While the weather models are still coming into focus, most forecasters agree that the best chance of measurable snow will be in areas north and west of Philadelphia.

Places along the I-95 corridor, including Philadelphia and its suburbs through Trenton, are tabbed for a messy wintry mix that will start as snow and turn to rain.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says one model shows the storm start out as snow for most areas around 4 p.m. before the rain-snow line straddles Philadelphia as it moves north.

Areas in South Jersey and most of Delaware are expected to get mostly rain with periods of heavy downpours during the nor'easter.

Forecasters on Wednesday were still waiting for more information before predicting possible snowfall totals.

The incoming coastal storm could threaten to break Philadelphia's ongoing snowless record of more than two years.