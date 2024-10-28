Philadelphia Winter 2024-2025 Outlook: How much snow will we see this winter?

Forecasters are predicting another underwhelming winter in Philadelphia, with below-average snowfall totals that will keep your snow blowers in the garage.

Philadelphia and surrounding metros have gotten used to mostly snowless winters. Last winter, Philly got more than an inch of snow for the first time in two years.

The trend is expected to continue this winter, with forecasters predicting normal-to-below average precipitation in the Mid-Atlantic and New England.

Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch, hedge the prediction by saying an emerging La Nina could influence precipitation totals.

"This winter, an emerging La Niña is anticipated to influence the upcoming winter patterns, especially our precipitation predictions," he told FOX Weather.

How much snow did Philadelphia get last winter?

Philadelphia's second straight mild winter resulted in less than a foot of total snowfall.

Forecasters measured just 11 inches of snow in Philadelphia last winter.

How much snow will Philadelphia get this winter?

Although slightly higher than last year's snowfall totals, forecasters expect another below-average winter.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority says there will be around 17 inches of total snowfall this winter.

Most of the snowfall will come from two storms that could dump 6 or more inches of snow on Philadelphia.

Snow will linger on the ground and piled up in parking lots for an estimated two weeks.

What are the chances Philadelphia has a White Christmas?

If you're dreaming of a White Christmas, forecaster say keep dreaming.

FOX 29 News meteorologists agree that there's just a 16% chance of seeing a White Christmas in Philadelphia this winter.

How cold will it be in Philadelphia this winter?

This graphic shows the temperature outlook for the 2024-25 winter season.

Forecasters predict that temperatures in the Philadelphia-area will likely be above-average this winter.

The average temperature in Philadelphia from December to February is between 45-28 degrees, according to climate data.

FOX 29's Weather Authority predicts that January will be the coldest month during the winter.

The Mid-Atlantic is expected to be part of a warmer air ban stretching from the southwest on through New England.