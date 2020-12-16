Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
6
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 7:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 3:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 AM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM EST until THU 3:00 PM EST, Cumberland County
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM EST until THU 6:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County

Philadelphia takes Nor'easter in stride, carrying on normal life despite snow, sleet

By
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Many people in Philadelphia take the snowstorm in stride

Shawnette Wilson has details of how folks in Philadelphia managed in the Nor'easter

PHILADELPHIA - Outside dining in Philadelphia, not to be outdone by snow, sleet or rain.

In Rittenhouse Wednesday evening, people filled heated tents in the middle of a whiteout, while helping businesses, hopefully, still have a good night.

People in Philadelphia dining outdoors during the Nor'easter

And then there are people like Ixsha Neal, working Door Dash, picking up orders for people who want to stay at home during the storm.

“I know this would be the most beneficial day that I could make money. I could probably make five, $600 just tonight, by itself,” Neal explained.

FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson caught up with Neal, picking up orders from the Cheesesteak Factory in Center City.

“It’s hard out finding jobs and COVID has had everyone in shambles. I’m just trying to do something productive to make some money to get through holidays,” Neal added.

She says driving her car in the storm is a challenge, though.

“It did not look like this an hour ago. It’s coming down like lightning,” Neal commented on the snow.

Ted, also a food deliverer, was out on his bike.

“I have some fantastic tires. I have a waterproof case for my phone and this jacket is supposed to be waterproof,” Ted remarked.

In Spring Garden, businesses like Del Rossi’s Cheesesteak Company say business remained the same.

“More or less. It is deliveries. I imagine that people just got off the roads and wanted to say home,” stated employee Tanya Cordero.

Folks in Philadelphia out and about enjoying the snow

Overall, Center City stayed busy throughout the evening. Plenty of people out simply enjoying the snow.

____

