'I really like snow': Snow doesn't deter everyone from dining out in Montgomery County

The snowstorm is having an impact on outdoor dining throughout the Montgomery County. No one knows what to expect in terms of delivery and takeout in the middle of a Nor'easter. People will undoubtedly order, but how much business will there be?

“My dad’s been here 39 years. It’s never stopped him. Snow’s not going to stop him. We’re here,” said Vinny Cilluffo, whose father owns Bella Italia Pizza, in Ardmore.

If they can stay open during a pandemic, Cilluffo says they will stay open for delivery and takeout during show. But, on a day where people usually crave hot slices, hunkered down at home, Vinny says it’s also 20-20.

“Historically, snow days have been good, but with everything else going on, we’ll see. One day at a time, like everything else, “ Cilluffo added.

As Lower Merion Township crews prepared for the flakes to fall, not all restaurants felt it was worth it to stay open, as the snow started to pick up and those with a new, early-afternoon closing time because of COVID-19, say the snow’s timing worked out in their favor.

Jonatan Valacios, co-owner of Coffee Bar, in Ardmore, says pre-pandemic, Coffee Bar would thrive in the snow.

“It’s not the usual business, but we have to do what is best for the moment,” Valacios commented.

The outdoor dining setups in downtown Ardmore Wednesday were packed up, or empty and snow-covered, but it didn’t stop two brave souls from squeezing in an outdoor meal.

“Still outdoor dining. We’re on a break from virtual learning, so we figured we’d come down and grab lunch,” diner Janice Garnett remarked.

“I’m happy, really happy, because I like snow,” diner Theodore Garnett stated.

