Philadelphia teen arrested after shooting himself in bathroom on AC boardwalk: police

Published  June 18, 2024 2:01pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Police lights are pictured in an undated file image. article

ATLANTIC CITY - Authorities in Atlantic City have charged a Philadelphia teen who they say shot himself in a boardwalk bathroom stall, then lied to investigators about what happened.

Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department were called to Chelsea Avenue and the boardwalk Sunday night for reports of a person who had been shot.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

After reviewing nearby surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses, investigators learned that the boy and his mother had lied about what happened.

Detectives discovered that the boy had shot himself in a public bathroom stall on the boardwalk with an illegal gun he brought from Philadelphia to Atlantic City.

The teen was charged with several crimes including unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, and providing a false statement. 

Police say the teen was taken to Harborfields Detention Facility.