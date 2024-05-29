Philadelphia traffic: Biden, Harris visit brings motorcade madness Wednesday

Major traffic gridlock took place Wednesday afternoon and for the evening rush as both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris touched down in Philadelphia.

Biden and Harris visited Girard College as part of a campaign stop to engage Black student organizations, community groups and faith centers.

They were to land separately at PHL around 12:30 p.m. before heading to North Philadelphia in two different motorcades.

Harris left Philadelphia around 2:30 p.m. and Biden left around 5 p.m. after lunch on Broad Street.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says to expect delays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. as the double motorcade shuts down major roadways around the city. FOX 29's traffic reporter Jackie Jewell stated residual effects from the shutdown of I-95 at the airport as the president made his departure would last at least an additional 30 minutes on a regular traffic route.

The vice president's visit last week left traffic on I-95 South at a standstill for miles.