Philadelphia traffic: Biden, Harris visit brings motorcade madness Wednesday

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  May 29, 2024 8:21am EDT
Traffic at a standstill on I-95 as President Biden leaves area

Both President Biden and Vice President Harris were in town for the day. Traffic was at a standstill on I-95 while the president's motorcade made its way to Philadelphia International Airport to depart.

PHILADELPHIA - Major traffic gridlock took place Wednesday afternoon and for the evening rush as both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris touched down in Philadelphia.

Biden and Harris visited Girard College as part of a campaign stop to engage Black student organizations, community groups and faith centers.

They were to land separately at PHL around 12:30 p.m. before heading to North Philadelphia in two different motorcades.

Harris left Philadelphia around 2:30 p.m. and Biden left around 5 p.m. after lunch on Broad Street.

Biden, Harris visit expected to bring traffic jams to Philadelphia

President Biden and Vice President Harris are visiting Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, meaning two separate motorcades will shut down major roads around the city.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says to expect delays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. as the double motorcade shuts down major roadways around the city. FOX 29's traffic reporter Jackie Jewell stated residual effects from the shutdown of I-95 at the airport as the president made his departure would last at least an additional 30 minutes on a regular traffic route.

The vice president's visit last week left traffic on I-95 South at a standstill for miles.