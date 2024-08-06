Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia traffic: Harris, Vance visits, Zach Bryan concert expected to cause delays

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  August 6, 2024 8:26am EDT
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - More motorcade madness, along with a popular country star, is about to bring some traffic headaches to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Kamala Harris is set to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport at 3:30 p.m. and depart at 7:55 p.m.

The vice president is in town to kick off her "Battleground States Tour" with a rally at Temple University's Liacouras Center at 5:30 p.m.

Although the event is taking place in North Philadelphia, her motorcade will move through South Philadelphia, impacting fans coming to see Zach Bryan at Lincoln Financial Field for a 7 p.m. show.

Earlier in the day, J.D. Vance is also making an appearance in South Philadelphia.

Trump's running mate will speak at the 2300 Arena around noon.

Drivers should expect delays, as well as possible street closures surrounding Tuesday's events.