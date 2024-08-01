Kamala Harris rally in Philadelphia: Here's everything we know so far

article

Kamala Harris will kick off her "Battleground State Tour" in Philadelphia next week with her yet-to-be-named running mate by her side for the first time.

The announcement has sparked further speculation that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro could be tapped as her vice presidential pick.

Few details have been released with just days to go before the highly anticipated campaign rally. Here's everything we know so far:

When and where

Harris and her running mate will travel to Philadelphia on Tuesday for an evening rally. A specific time has not been provided as of Thursday afternoon.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole reports that the event will take place inside a venue capable of holding 10,000 people in the Logan Square area, according to a source with knowledge of early planning.

Philadelphia first

"Vice President Harris and her running mate will crisscross the country, traveling to battleground states to meet voters where they are and highlight the stakes of this election," the Harris campaign said in a statement.

Philadelphia is the first stop, but Politico reports that a Harris aide "cautioned against reading too much into the first city chosen for the tour."

The tour will continue on to Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; The Research Triangle in North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada; through August 10.

Running mate

Shapiro emerged as a top contender once Harris kicked off her presidential campaign last month, showing his support during events in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

However, the governor is not the only name on the vice president's reported shortlist.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are all still being considered for the role, according to reports.