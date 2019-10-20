Philadelphia Union beat New York Red Bulls 4-3, advance in MLS playoffs

article

The Philadelphia Union are advancing to the next round of the 2019 MLS playoffs after beating the New York Red Bulls 4-3.

Marco Fabian scored the game-winning and tie-breaking goal in extra time at the 105th minute.

The Philadelphia Union came from behind after the New York Redbulls led in goals 2-0 in the first half.

Alejandro Bedoya scored the team's first goal in the 30th minute. Jack Elliot and Fafa Picault also scored in the second half leveling the score to 3-3.

The Philadelphia Union are hoping to seal the bid for their first-ever MLS playoff win in their 10-year history as a team.

Philadelphia has never won a playoff match. The Union dropped to third in the East with back-to-back losses to finish the season.

Leading scorer Kacper Przybylko, who has 15 goals, hurt his ankle in pregame warmups on Decision Day and did not play in the game despite original reports that he might start.

New York Red Bulls (14-14-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Union (16-11-7, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.