Philadelphia weather: Humidity returns Wednesday before evening storms cool sizzling temps

Forecasters expect the humidity to crack back up on Wednesday before a round of late-day storms cool off the scorching summer temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Philadelphia-area and parts of neighboring states, including central New Jersey.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s on Wednesday, but forecasters expect the added humidity to raise the Heat Index to triple digits at times.

The sizzling summer temperatures will be doused by early evening showers that will sweep across parts of the region throughout the night.

Another quick-hitting cluster of storms will drag through mainly parts of southern New Jersey and Delaware early Thursday morning.

The payoff from the brief unsettled weather pattern is a meaningful decrease in humidity with daytime temperatures Thursday peaking in the mid-80s.

Comfortable and sunny summer conditions will continue on Friday, but the chance of rain will increase over the weekend.

___

Wednesday: Humid, p.m. storms. High: 95, Low: 75

Thursday: Showers to sun. High: 88, Low: 72

Friday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 84, Low: 67

Saturday: Storm chance. High: 86, Low: 69

Sunday: Humid, p.m. storm. High: 91, Low: 79