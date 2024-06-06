Philadelphia weather radar: More storms on the way Thursday with less humidity

Another round of storms will roll across parts of the Delaware Valley on Thursday and bring a cold front that will lessen the mugginess ahead of a sunny weekend.

Leftover remnants from overnight storms that brought heavy downpours, bouts of thunder and lightning, and even a tornado scare will pass on Thursday morning.

Temperatures on Thursday will start in the 70s with thick humidity that will begin to dwindle as the day continues and another storm system approaches from the west.

Forecasters expect a cluster of scattered storms to move through Philadelphia and its suburbs around 3 p.m. Regions to the far north could also see pop-up storms.

Storms, which could bring brief heavy downpours and some rumbles of thunder, will continue into the evening primarily in South Jersey and Delaware.

Showers will be brief and wrap up around 8 p.m. leading to a mostly dry overnight and seasonably cool overnight that will set the stage for a gorgeous weekend.

Sunshine will return on Friday and remain through the weekend with comfortable temperatures in the 80s.