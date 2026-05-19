Philadelphia weather: Spring heat wave peaks on Tuesday with temps in upper-90s

The Brief The spring heat wave will peak on Tuesday, with temps expected to hit 96 degrees in Philly. Temperatures will stay hot on Wednesday before crashing into the 60s on Thursday and Friday. Memorial Day Weekend looks cold and rainy, with highs on Saturday expected to only reach 57.



A rare spring heat wave will reach its peak on Tuesday with temperatures forecasted to hit the upper-90s in Philadelphia and beyond.

What we know:

Temperatures on Tuesday will start out in the 70s and quickly rise through the 80s during the morning hours.

By noon, it will be in the 90s in Philadelphia and temperatures will continue to rise through the afternoon.

Tuesday's sweltering heat is expected to reach a high of 96 in the late afternoon, with added humidity.

What's next:

Temps will stay steamy on Wednesday before crashing into the 60s with the threat of showers ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Forecasters expect chilly and rainy holiday weekend conditions, with highs on Saturday only reaching 57 degrees in Philadelphia.

Showers will continue on Sunday and Monday with slightly warmer temperatures.