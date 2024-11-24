Philadelphia weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 3 injured overnight

article

Several investigations are underway after four different shootings erupted in less than five hours across Philadelphia this weekend.

A 62-year-old man became the first victim after being shot in the back on the 1700 block of North 42nd Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. He is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the victim is being held as a prisoner as they search for a red-colored sedan that fled the scene.

Less than two hours later, a 20-year-old man was shot three times on the 6100 block of Market Street. He is also in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

Sunday began with two shootings in less than an hour.

A 44-year-old man was shot once in the neck on the 1300 block of South 54th Street, while a 28-year-old man was struck multiple times on the 1100 block of E. Erie Ave.

The 44-year-old is in stable condition. However, police say the 28-year-old was shot dead after an argument.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings as police continue to investigate.