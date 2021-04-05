Philadelphia woman charged in shooting, carjacking that led to chase in New Jersey, DA says

article

A woman has been charged in connection with a shooting and carjacking in Philadelphia that led to a chase in New Jersey, prosecutors announced Monday.

Shamika Brown-Palmer, 26, faces two counts of attempted murder, three counts of robbery, two counts of carjacking, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of kidnapping, and related charges.

She was arrested by Philadelphia police and charged on Friday, April 2 after also being detained and charged with multiple offenses related to the police pursuit in New Jersey.

It started on the 1900 block of Ithan Street on March 25 around 6 p.m. Brown-Palmer attempted to steal a car and when the owner intervened she allegedly fired four shots at him, according to investigators.

Brown-Palmer is then alleged to have unlawfully entered another vehicle, which was occupied and drove it away.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, Brown-Palmer picked up an acquaintance in Olney with the vehicle’s owner still in the car. She eventually stopped in the area of Springfield Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia, exited the vehicle and walked away, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

About an hour later on the 5600 block of Pentridge Street, police said she shot a 28-year-old man in the back and took his car.

Following the carjacking, 18th District officers followed Brown-Palmer through South Philadelphia in a slow-speed chase that lasted about 20 minutes.

"The vehicle then went over the Walt Whitman Bridge into New Jersey, and then traveled onto Route 42. and our aviation units still followed this vehicle overhead," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the time of the incident. "The vehicle got onto the AC Expressway, heading southbound when the vehicle got 15 miles out of the city in New Jersey, it hits a telephone pole or a utility pole."

A 22-caliber Ruger semi-automatic firearm, which was lawfully purchased and permitted by the defendant, who has no prior criminal history, was recovered from her waistband, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

"This defendant has no history of involvement in the criminal justice system. She had a lawfully purchased gun. This case underscores the need to regulate the manufacture and flow of firearms in the United States, a country that has more guns than people," Krasner said.

Brown-Palmer is being detained in Philadelphia on $5 million bail.

RELATED:

Police ID woman arrested in shooting, carjacking in Philly that led to chase in New Jersey

Shooting and carjacking in Philadelphia leads police on chase ending on AC Expressway

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter