Police ID woman arrested in shooting, carjacking in Philly that led to chase in New Jersey

New Jersey State Police identified the suspect accused of shooting and carjacking a man in Philadelphia that led to a chase into New Jersey.

Shamika Brown-Palmer, 26, of Philadelphia, faces possession of weapons for unlawful purposes, receiving stolen property, eluding, and related charges, according to police.

She was then lodged in the Camden County Jail.

It started on the 1900 block of South Ethan Street around 6 p.m. Monday. Police say a woman attempted to steal a car and when the owner intervened she allegedly fired four shots at him.

About an hour later on the 5600 block of Pentridge Street, police say the same woman shot a 28-year-old man in the back and took his car.

Following the carjacking, 18th District officers followed the woman through South Philadelphia in a slow-speed chase that lasted about 20 minutes.

"The vehicle then went over the Walt Whitman Bridge into New Jersey, and then traveled onto Route 42. and our aviation units still followed this vehicle overhead," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "The vehicle got onto the AC Expressway, heading southbound when the vehicle got 15 miles out of the city in New Jersey, it hits a telephone pole or a utility pole."

