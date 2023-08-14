Philadelphia woman sentenced for plot with son to murder ex-boyfriend outside workplace: DA

article

A breakup turned deadly after officials say a mother-son duo conspired to kill her ex-boyfriend, and now she will spend decades behind bars.

Joyce Brown-Rodriguez, 56, was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in state prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and related charges.

The Philadelphia woman was convicted for the killing of Christopher M. Wilson, who officials say she had been romantically involved with since 2018.

Wilson’s daughters say they considered Brown-Rodriguez to be part of the family, claiming she pretended to grieve with them the day after he was murdered.

The day before the shooting, Brown-Rodriguez repeatedly called and texted Wilson after officials say he ended the relationship. She then texted her son for help.

The next day, she and her son drove to Wilson's workplace, a recycling facility in Middletown Township.

Officials say Brown walked up to Wilson and fatally shot him several times as he fell to the ground.

Brown-Rodriguez and her son then fled the scene, driving back home to Philadelphia, according to authorities.

Last month, Brown-Rodriguez testified against her son who was convicted by a Bucks County jury of first-degree murder and related charges.











