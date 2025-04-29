Philadelphia Zoo reveals names of baby Galapagos tortoises

The Brief The Philadelphia Zoo's four new female tortoise hatchlings have been named. Votes for the names topped 13,000. They are named after four iconic TV female characters.



It's time to shellebrate! The new "Golden Girls" have officially taken up residence at the Philadelphia Zoo.

What we know:

The names of the four female tortoise hatchlings have been revealed after their big public debut last week.

Introducing Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia!

The Philadelphia Zoo says more than 13,000 people voted to name the baby tortoises after the "Golden Girls."

The names of the iconic TV foursome beat out three other categories:

Prominent female herpetologists: Mary, Joan, Grace and Hellen

Celebrating Philadelphia: Liberty, Independence (Indy), Betsy and Belle

"In West Philadelphia born and raised..." for Fresh Prince of Bel Air: Aunt Viv, Willie, Jazz and Avery

The backstory:

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Zoo welcomed a clutch of Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises for the first time in over 150 years.

The hatchling's parents, female Mommy and male Abrazzo, are the zoo's two oldest residents, each estimated to be around 100-years-old.

The four female tortoises debuted to the public last week on the 94th anniversary of Mommy's arrival at the Philadelphia Zoo.