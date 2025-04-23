Philadelphia Zoo introduces clutch of Galapagos tortoises for first time in over 150 years

The Brief Four Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises were introduced at the Philadelphia Zoo on Wednesday. It's the first time in the zoo's 150+ year history that they welcomed the endangered species. You can help the zoo name the tiny tortoises by voting in their poll.



What we know:

The Philadelphia Zoo will welcome four Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises on Wednesday.

It's the first time in over 150 years that the Philadelphia Zoo has introduced an endangered species.

The hatchling's parents, female Mommy and male Abrazzo, are the zoo's two oldest residents, each estimated to be around 100-years-old.

The tiny tortoises' introduction comes on the 94th anniversary of Mommy's arrival at the Philadelphia Zoo.

The tortoises are said to weigh about 70-80 grams, and were born back in February but were kept behind-the-scenes until their introduction on Wednesday.

"Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) with threats including human-wildlife conflict, the introduction of invasive species, and habitat loss," according to the Philadelphia Zoo's website.

What you can do:

The baby tortoises still don't have names, but you can help by voting in the Philadelphia Zoo's poll.

Voters can choose from four batches of names, including options like Aunt Viv, Willie, Jazz & Avery.

Other choices include Liberty, Independence, Betsy & Belle.