Governor Murphy releases statement after colleague dies in tragic car crash: sources

article

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is mourning the loss of one of his colleagues who tragically died in a car accident on New Year’s morning, sources say.

According to police, 25-year-old Louisa Carman of Princeton died early Monday in a multi-car crash on Route 1 in Plainsboro.

Governor Murphy released the following statement with regard to the tragedy:

"Early this morning, one of our colleagues in the Governor’s Office, Louisa Carman, tragically died in a car accident on Route 1. Our hearts are broken as we grapple with this devastating news. Louisa served as a Policy Analyst in our Office of Health Care Affordability and Transparency, providing critical support for our work to make health care more affordable and accessible for all New Jerseyans. After graduating from Swarthmore College, she began as a Governor’s Office intern in the fall of 2021 and quickly impressed us with her dedication and policy acumen. Within four months, she was hired as a full-time staffer. Although she was just beginning her career, she quickly gained a reputation as someone who could tackle difficult policy topics and develop meaningful solutions — serving as a driving force behind our prescription drug affordability and medical debt relief work.

"Louisa will be remembered as a kind and caring colleague who approached her work with grace, integrity, and a deep commitment to making a difference in our world. I, and everyone on our team, will miss her terribly. Our prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

MORE HEADLINES

The incident is under investigation.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with with information or surveillance footage to call Detective Justin Kowalczyk of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799-2333 ext. 1644 or Detective Jim Alleva of the prosecutor’s office at 732-745-4011.