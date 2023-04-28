Philadelphia's Next Mayor: Polling data reveals 'statistical tie' among some candidates

With just several weeks left until the primary election for the Philadelphia Mayoral Race, a nonprofit committee has identified where candidates stand in the race among likely voters.

RELATED: Philadelphia's Next Mayor: Meet the Candidates

The nonprofit Committee of Seventy conducted a nonpartisan public poll for the race in partnership with FairVote, the Urban Affairs Coalition, The Philadelphia Citizen and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia.

The poll interviewed 1,500 adults in Philadelphia by phone and text between April 21 and April 25.

According to the poll, Rebecca Rhynhart leads the pack with 18% of voters, while Cherelle Parker trails with 17%.

The data shows Helen Gym at 15%, Allan Domb at 14% and Jeff Brown at 11%.

Amen Brown, Warren Bloom and James DeLeon are each at 2%.

The committee says the data, which has a 3.8% margin of error, shows a "statistical tie" in the race.

RELATED COVERAGE

About 20% of voters remain undecided, the committee says.

"These results make clear what we knew all along: that every vote matters. We want every eligible voter to vote, to be informed when they vote, and to vote with confidence. This poll is a snapshot in time that hopefully gives voters an additional piece of information to use when they walk into a voting booth or complete a mail-in ballot," said Lauren Cristella, Committee of Seventy's interim president and COO.

The data also shows:

Rhynhart leads among white voters and voters with higher income

Parker holds a strong lead in Northwest Philadelphia and among Black & Latino voters

Gym has a strong lead among liberal voters and is also outperforming among voters with higher income

Domb has small leads among conservatives and moderates

Brown outperforms among the oldest voters and those who are conservative

In addition to being asked questions about candidates, participants were asked how they would make their selections if the race was ranked-choice voting, a popular voting method in other metropolitan cities.

In ranked-choice voting, candidates are eliminated one at a time until one candidate wins with more than 50% of the votes.

Based on survey respondents, if given the option to participate in ranked-choice voting, Rhynhart came in first and Parker came in second.

For more information, see the full polling data here.