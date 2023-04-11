Philadelphia's Next Mayor: Tempers flare over quality of life, crime issues and the new proposed Sixers arena

Seven Democratic candidates vying to be the next Mayor of Philadelphia are facing off in a 90-minute live debate hosted by FOX 29 at Temple University.

Candidates Cherelle Parker, Rebecca Rhynhart, Derek Green, Amen Brown, Jeff Brown, Allan Domb and Helen Gym are answering questions on their plans for Philadelphia during the event.

Two other candidates, James Deleon and David Oh are not participating in the event but are slated to be on the ballot.

Candidate Debate Strategies

FOX 29 Political Analyst Bruce Gordon says the candidates will be looking to stand out in the crowded field. "You've constantly got to find a way to come up with a clever quip, a great put down, the one-on-one battle between you and another candidate and you win the day, :" Gordon said. "If you've got enough money after the fact, then you turn that into a TV ad. If you don't have the money, well maybe you go the social media route, but everybody out there is trying to make a name for themselves."

Highlighting standard political strategies used in election debates, Gordon anticipates candidates will go after current Mayor Jim Kenney, who has faced criticism for his perceived apathy to his role. After a shooting at the city's Fourth of July festivities in the city, Kenney said he would be happy when he was no longer the mayor and later said his comments came from a moment of frustration.

In addition to the possibility of Kenney being targeted by candidates, Gordon says the candidate who receives the most confrontation from other candidates in the debate is likely the contender who others in the race view as a threat.

Top Issues for Voters

Philadelphia voters say their main concerns include housing, education, the economy and related issues, but the top concern is gun violence and safety.

Gordon notes that despite gun crimes trending downward compared to this time next year, it still remains a key concern for voters and leaders alike.

Gun Violence

Nearly 90% of Philadelphia voters say gun violence is the number one issue on their minds for the city of Philadelphia.

Rynhart says on day one she is prepared to implement programs that will help reduce the number of homicides occurring in the city and activate an emergency operations center to coordinate responses to the city's needs.

Parker said her lived experiences mirror the stories Philadelphians are currently living, giving her the aptitude to make tough decisions about police and violence in the city. She says her focus is to implement a proactive law enforcement presence within the community.

In Philadelphia, 100 students were shot just this school year, with 20 of them ending in fatalities. Candidate Jeff Brown called out the former city councilmen standing beside him, alleging they voted to decrease the Philadelphia Police Department's budget in the middle of a crime crisis. On the same issue, Amen Brown spoke to his personal experience as a gunshot victim and said he would not reappoint Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw to her leadership position in the police department.

Domb says he would not call in the National Guard to fight crime, noting he would instead work with Governor Josh Shapiro and work with State Police.

Green says he has a plan to present to the District Attorney's Office that will help implement a diverse police staff and new programs that help fight crime.

In a lightning round of quick questions, several candidates said they would not reappoint Outlaw as commissioner and several candidates ranked Kenney's eight years as mayor, with Amen Brown giving Kenney the grade of F- and Parker giving him a C.

Education

Gym, a former educator, faces criticism that her experience as a teacher would lead her to be influenced by teachers' unions. She says mayors have turned their backs on the city's schools and she is looking to be a mayor that builds up schools that fix the city's education crisis.

Several city schools have been closed due to asbestos in old buildings. Green says the School District of Philadelphia has failed by focusing on lawsuits instead of creating better conditions for students.

Amen Brown says he does not support an elected board and prefers the positions be appointed, giving the current board the grade of a C. "it is impossible for our children to learn in these current conditions" Amen Brown said, noting as a child he relied on school for safety and support due to his living situation.

Studies show Philadelphia's students are behind. Domb advocated for schools to implement courses in financial literacy and technology. He also says high school students should have the opportunity to take class four days of the week and work on the fifth day to work job force skills. He gave the current school board the grade of a C.

Rynhart, who has a daughter who attends a public school in the city, says the current lottery system is not working and she plans to work with improving neighborhood schools so there is less competition at charter and specialty schools.

Parker, who is also a fellow teacher, says the city should leverage state, local and federal support to improve buildings and pay teachers better wages.

Violence Near Temple University

Temple University's Student Government President asked candidates what they will do to keep the areas near Temple University safe after an uptick in crime impacting students and staff.

Jeff Brown, who has been endorsed by the Temple Police Union, says police wages need to increase.

Student Government Vice President posed a question about the price of rent for students.

Amen Brown referenced the fatal shooting of Temple Police Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald says he will make sure the city is safe by removing criminals from the street.

Rynhart says gun violence is fixable by addressing it long-term and short-term.

Quality of Life

In questioning about the new Sixers arena proposed for the Fashion District, Gym says she can not be bought, alleging candidate Jeff Brown was bought. Jeff Brown responded by saying he has met with leaders pushing the project for several reasons.

Amen Brown also accused Gym of meeting with a leader from the Sixers arena prior to the debate, which she did not deny, citing they met to discuss other things.

Parker made a case for a better response to the proposed Sixers arena, noting steps should be taken to make sure the decision is beneficial financially.

Domb, a prominent businessman, says his business ventures have never participated in gentrification.

On the issue of the city's trash problem, Jeff Brown says the city's trash has to go somewhere and he does not care if it is shipped to Chester. Brown made point to note he "does not care" about Chester and his concern are the residents of Philadelphia. This answer sparked a reaction from other candidates on the panel, including Parker, who accused Jeff Brown of using the same attitude in his treatment of the city's Black and Brown communities.

Rynhart says she will fix Kensington's open-air drug market, saying Kenney's administration has failed it. "It should not be acceptable and it won't be when I'm mayor," she said.

Public Safety

In an effort to dig deeper into the city's crime issues, Green was asked how he would increase police recruitment and retention. He says he understands the challenges the police have with communities. "We have to rebuild trust," he says, advocating for a change that goes back to members of the community serving as law enforcement.

Amen Brown was asked to clarify his points on Stop and Frisk, saying his public safety plan would eliminate the need for the initiative. He also said he is the only candidate who has not "flip-flopped" on his attitudes towards policing.

Domb has vowed to take illegal guns off the street within his first 100 days. Citing the illegal weapons used in a deadly shooting near Roxborough High School, Domb says criminals need to be held accountable.

Rynhart, the former City Controller, audited the Philadelphia Police Department, which she says identified issues within the department. When asked to respond to the Philadelphia Police FOP, she says her focus is on making improvements with the department.

Leadership Within the District Attorney's Office

The next line of questions shifts to the work conducted by embattled Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who has faced criticism by state leaders working to impeach him.

Gym says the issue is not just about police, but rather crime prevention while saying the DA's Office needs more funding.

Rynhart says changes are needed to some of Krasner policies, but some of his exoneration work has proven to be reform.

Public Health

When asked how the candidates would work with public health experts in the city, Parker says she would not have implemented a safe injection site.

Amen Brown says his administration would "depend" on professionals to help this problem, while Gym says working with public health experts should be used to help solve several issues, including crime and mental health.

After a member of the audience asked a question about funding for underserved communities in the city, Domb says he is the only candidate who can bring experience that will help create more abilities for homeownership through financial literacy training.

Noting his businesses' work creating supermarkets in the city's food desserts, Jeff Brown says he has a plan to address the issues based on racism.

Sixers Arena

The candidates were divided on whether or not they are in support of the proposed Sixers Arena, with many noting the concerns posed by the Chinatown community.

Economy

Amen Brown, who has had issues managing his personal finances, says it is not a representation of his ability to manage the city's billion-dollar budget.

A super PAC affiliated with Jeff Brown has been accused of financial violations. When asked by FOX 29's Jeff Cole about the violations, he says the issue will be handled in court while noting Domb also receives large campaign donations.

Rynhart says the city is not managing money well, noting an increase in spending aligned with a decline in services.

Parker says voters should look at the record of the candidates, highlighting her efforts to improve business retention in the city.

Domb makes the case for more jobs in the city with increased wages in addition to changes to the city's tax system.