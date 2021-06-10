Phillie Phanatic voted most obnoxious mascot in baseball in recent survey

article

"No one likes us, we don't care" apparently includes our mascots too.

A recent survey named our beloved Phillie Phanatic as the ‘Most Obnoxious Mascot' in MLB. The poll was conducted by Play USA and surveyed over 2,000 MLB fans who rated every mascot on a scale of 1-5.

The Phanatic ranked 12th out of 27 teams (three clubs do not have a mascot) in terms of overall likability. Clark the Cub from the Chicago Cubs was voted the best overall mascot, and Indians' mascot Slider was crowned the worst.

In the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection, we take care of our own. Phillie fans most frequently ranked the Phanatic as the best mascot in baseball, according to the survey.

But when it comes to smashing an opposing teams' helmet or mid-inning quad jaunts, the Phanatics' four decades of on-field antics have some fans calling foul.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter