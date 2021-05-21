Phillies drop mask requirements in stands, outdoor areas of Citizens Bank Park

article

Phillies fans will be able to remove their masks in several areas of Citizens Bank Park beginning Friday as the City of Philadelphia eases coronavirus restrictions.

Effective Friday, fans will no longer be required to wear masks in the park's seating bowl and other outdoor areas.

Masks will still need to been worn in indoor spaces, including the Diamond Club, retail stores, elevators, and restrooms.

The team released a statement on the new requirements Friday morning, adding that fans who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks at all times.

Friday, May 21 marked the beginning of the end of COVID-19 restrictions in Philadelphia as the city raised capacity limits on business and lifted outdoor mask policies for fully vaccinated people.

The Phillies will also be expanding their capacity from 11,000 fans to 16,000 fans on Friday.

Social distancing requirements were also lowered from sex feet to three feet.

Venues like Citizens Bank Park can operate at 50% of maximum occupancy with a minimum of three feet of distance between people from different groups.

Philadelphia officials have announced that on Jun. 11 it will fully reopen by repealing all ‘Safer at Home’ measures that have been in place for more than a year.

