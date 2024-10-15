Phillies extend Rob Thomson through 2026 season: 'This is the only place I want to be'

article

The Philadelphia Phillies gave manager Rob Thomson a vote of confidence in their end of season press conference, extending the well-liked manager through 2026.

Thomson, who was promoted from bench coach when the team fired Joe Girardi mid-season in 2022, was already under contract for the 2025 season.

"This is the only place I want to be and this will be my last stop," Thomson told reporters Tuesday.

The Phillies also announced Tuesday that their entire coaching staff will return next season, including hitting coach Kevin Long and pitching coach Caleb Cotham.

"We have the best coaching staff in baseball," Thomson said. "We work hard, they care about the players, respect the players, and they get results for the most part."

Thomson has guided the Phillies to a playoff run in each of the two and a half seasons he's been in charge, including trips to the World Series and NLCS.

Despite a first-round bye and lofty expectations, the Phillies high-powered offense fell flat against the rival New York Mets in the NLDS, losing the series in four games.

Philadelphia batters hit .186 against the Mets, including 6 for 31 with runners in scoring position. And relievers had an 11.37 ERA, allowing 11 of 15 inherited to score.

Featured article

The Phillies will retain most of the same roster from last season, but the bullpen could lose key relievers Carlos Estavez, Jeff Hoffman and Spencer Turnbull.

The Phillies' $246M roster is hampered by some large contracts that make the team less malleable in free agency, meaning they could turn to the trade market.

Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh – two-thirds of the Phillies' ‘Daycare’ – have been floated as possible trade bait, even after lackluster postseason performances.

The Associated Press contributed to this article