Phillies fans shoulder-to-shoulder amidst Halloween revelers for World Series Game 2 in Center City

Fans stood shoulder-to-shoulder in Center City to watch Game 2 of the World Series and they were lined up, trying to get to Cavanaugh's in Rittenhouse. Fervent Philly fans packed into the bar for a glimpse of the game with like-minded fans.

"Oh, I think they’ll definitely bring it home. They’re definitely going to win," Rachel Dixon stated.

"We’re going to bring it back to Philadelphia to win it in five. That’s my prediction," said Paula Angelucci.

All predictions aside, fans are serious and nearly everyone was decked out in Phillies apparel.

Unless, of course, Halloween is also being celebrated.

"Got my friend triceratops, here. We’re looking for a good night. Hoping the Phils can pull it off. Going for a sweep," Towan Skinner remarked.

"Wait, that’s your Halloween costume?" asked FOX 29’s JoAnn Pileggi.

"No, it’s my real-life Houston fan costume," answered Houston Astros fan Terrion Rogers.

"Are you scared to be in the bar?" Pileggi pressed.

"No, there’s really cool people," Rogers replied.