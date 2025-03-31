Philly weather: Storms, tornado warnings and potential flooding Monday night

The Brief Thunderstorms are moving into the Philadelphia area Monday night, but how will that impact the Phillies home opener? FOX 29 meteorologists dive into what to expect in the weather Monday night and the rest of the week.



Storms are expected to roll in around 5 and 6 p.m.

Tornado warnings are already in effect for some areas.

What we know:

A tornado warning is in effect in Berks County until 6:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm threat is in place in the Philly area from 8 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Expect isolated severe storms at around 8-9 p.m.

During that time, there is a potential for heavy rain and flooding.