Philly weather: Storms, tornado warnings and potential flooding Monday night
PHILADELPHIA - Storms are expected to roll in around 5 and 6 p.m.
Tornado warnings are already in effect for some areas.
What we know:
A tornado warning is in effect in Berks County until 6:45 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm threat is in place in the Philly area from 8 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Expect isolated severe storms at around 8-9 p.m.
During that time, there is a potential for heavy rain and flooding.
The Source: Information in this story is from the FOX 29 Weather Team.