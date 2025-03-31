Expand / Collapse search

Philly weather: Storms, tornado warnings and potential flooding Monday night

Published  March 31, 2025 4:47pm EDT
Weather Authority: Monday 5 p.m. forecast

From showers Monday night to a sunny Tuesday, FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr has the latest weather forecast.

    • Thunderstorms are moving into the Philadelphia area Monday night, but how will that impact the Phillies home opener?
    • FOX 29 meteorologists dive into what to expect in the weather Monday night and the rest of the week.

PHILADELPHIA - Storms are expected to roll in around 5 and 6 p.m.

Tornado warnings are already in effect for some areas.

What we know:

A tornado warning is in effect in Berks County until 6:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm threat is in place in the Philly area from 8 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Expect isolated severe storms at around 8-9 p.m.

During that time, there is a potential for heavy rain and flooding. 

