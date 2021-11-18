Phillies OF Bryce Harper named National League Most Valuable Player

article

For the second time in his career, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper was crowned the National League's Most Valuable Player.

Harper, 28, earned 17 first-place votes from a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters throughout the United States and Canada. Washington Nationals young superstar outfielder Juan Soto finished in second place, followed by San Diego Padres flashy shortstop Fernando Tatis.

In his MVP season, Harper hit over .300 for the first time since 2017 with 35 home runs and 85 runs batted in. Playing his third season in Philadelphia since signing a 13-year, $330M contract, Harper set new career-highs in doubles (42), slugging percentage (.615). and OPS (1.044).

Harper, who did most of his damage batting third in the Phillies lineup, literally out-slugged the competition with an MLB-best .615 SLG% that helped him build a league-leading 1.044 OBP. Harper's bat was potent over the 141 games he played, but his MVP season was helped by a second-half in which he hit .338/.476/.713 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 50 RBI.

In what was a forgettable season for an overall lackluster Phillies lineup that finished a hair above .500, Harper's MVP play helped fans maintain a semblance of interest. And with 10 more seasons left on his contract, there's hope that Harper's MVP prowess will eventually clash with a Phillies playoff run.

