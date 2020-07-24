Phillies support Black Lives Matter movement during Opening Day

article

The Phillies showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement during Opening Day at Citizen’s Bank Park on Friday night.

Phillies grounds crews spray painted “BLM” behind the mound in a display of unity. Every player, coach and personnel from the Phillies and Marlins held on to a black ribbon pregame.

FOX 29's Kristen Rodgers reports no one kneeled during the national anthem. Players from the Phillies were seen wearing Black Lives Matter shirts during warm ups.

In a joint demonstration of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, players, managers and coaches of the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals knelt in unison before the opening game of the 2020 baseball season, then stood for the national anthem Thursday night.

