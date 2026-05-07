Philly City Council calls for public hearings after school board votes to close 17 schools

The Brief Philadelphia City Council members criticized the plan to close 17 schools and merge six others. Council is calling for hearings on changing the school board’s governance model. No date has been set for the hearings.



Philadelphia City Council members voiced strong opposition to the school board’s recent decision to close 17 schools, merge six others and renovate 169 campuses, according to council discussions Thursday. Several council members are pushing for public hearings to consider changing how the school board is selected.

City council members react to school closure plan and rideshare tax proposal

What we know:

The Philadelphia School Board voted in favor of a 10-year facilities master plan that would close 17 schools, merge six others and renovate 169 campuses.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said, "I am so disappointed, I’m sad, and I’m angry that the school board saw fit to go in the dark and vote against our young people and our communities…"

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said, "I think the most disappointing part is that we live in a society where people legit don’t believe that black kids are worth all this. It’s so sad y’all…"

Council members also questioned the timing of the plan alongside a proposed rideshare tax.

One council member said, "I just think it sends the wrong message to the general public wanting to close schools and increase their taxes simultaneously. from a message and narrative perspective i see why people conflict them. as it relates to my vote im not tying one to the other. im going to stay consistent in that position."

The board of education president released a statement saying, "The Board made its decision grounded and guided by our commitment to increasing access and opportunities for all students. As a Board, we will continue to call on our city and state partners to work alongside us to ensure that every student receives the investment and support they deserve."

Councilmember Thomas calls for hearings on school board governance

In response to the outcry, Councilmember Thomas has introduced a resolution authorizing formal hearings into the governance model of the School Board.

Currently, board members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the Council. Thomas is proposing a shift toward a fully or hybrid elected board to ensure direct accountability to Philadelphia residents.

The Goal: Increase public say in major district decisions.

The Hurdle: Significant changes would require legislative cooperation between the city and the state.

The Immediate Demand: Thomas has called for the resignation of Board President Reginald Streater, stating, "We need to go back to scratch."

Council President Kenyatta Johnson said, "We wanna make sure that any school board process is inclusive and is reflective of the issues concerns and wishes of the public we live in a democracy, and everybody should have an opportunity to participate in a very, very transparent process…"

Council members said no discussion has happened with the mayor about this topic, but they plan to move forward with a hearing.

Council members are seeking ways to make changes more quickly at the local level, but the process for changing the board’s structure could take time.

What we don't know:

The date and time for the public hearing have not been scheduled.

It is also not clear what specific changes, if any, will be proposed or how the mayor will respond.