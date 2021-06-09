Philly cop accused of deleting arrest video from man’s phone in lawsuit

It's new police body cam at the center of a lawsuit being filed against Philly police. A man says an officer deleted video from his phone during a traffic stop.

"I definitely hope he’s charged. I hope he’s definitely held accountable because I’m nervous for me and my children," Jacob Giddings stated.

A Philadelphia police officer is being accused of deleting Giddings’ video of his arrest, back in March 2021.

It happened after a traffic stop. Giddings and his attorney say officers approached Giddings at a gas station and asked him to get out of the car. Giddings refused and instead asked for the officers supervisor. That is when Officer Tyree Burnett can be seen on video dragging Giddings out of the car.

"It escalates and the officer eventually loses patience and attempts to snatch Mr. Giddings out of the vehicle. When he snatches him out of the vehicle and begins to assault him, Mr. Giddings drops his phone," stated Giddings’ attorney, Donte Mills.

In body cam footage obtained by Giddings and Mills, Officer Burnett can be seen picking up and tapping on Giddings phone.

"You see the officer then going in, since the video was actively being recorded, his phone was unlocked, so you see the officer go into the recordings and delete the video," Mills commented.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the department has launched an internal investigation into the situation.

"We are aware of the incident. He’s actually been on restricted duty since, I believe, April, but there is an active and ongoing internal affairs investigation right now," Commissioner Outlaw explained.

Giddings and Mills say they want swift action taken.

"Officer Burnett should be fired. You can’t be a police officer, if you’re breaking the law, right? That just can’t happen," Mills added.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter