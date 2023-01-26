Philly native Chill Moody mentors aspiring young artists from his high school alma mater

Philadelphia-based rapper Chill Moody called it a "dream" to give back to aspiring young artists when he welcome over two dozen students from his high school alma mater to MilkBoy studio on Thursday.

"It’s beautiful to be able to give back and be one of the people that’s able to do things like this," Moody told FOX 29. "It’s always been a dream of mine to give back to my alma mater."

The 25 Overbrook High School students are part of The Mann's Music Industry Training Program, a highly-sought after course that teaches students the ins and outs of the music business.

"It definitely has grown my love for music even more than it was, I loved music before but now I really love it," Aariana Stratton, an aspiring music producer, said.

The program is currently only available at Overbrook High School, but the School District of Philadelphia is hopeful to expand to more schools in the future.

"We’ve learned there’s a lot of talent and so there’s a lot of creativity, so we’re learning who’s a really good singer, rapper, composer it’s been really great," Vice President of Community Engagement at The Mann Center Naomi Gonzalez said.

Students at Overbrook High School can apply for The Mann's Music Industry Training Program for 2023-2024 school year.