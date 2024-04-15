Philly officer fires gunshot during struggle with suspect who fled in stolen car: police

Police are investigating after they say an officer fired their gun during a struggle with a suspect in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

At 2:48 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of Dakota Street to investigate a stolen 2017 Jeep Cherokee they say was taken that day.

Police say at around 3:20 p.m, a suspect then jumped into the driver's seat of the vehicle while officers were sitting there.

Officers then got out of their patrol car to confront the suspect when they say a struggle ensued.

During the struggle to extract the suspect from the vehicle, police say the officers believed the suspect had a firearm and a gunshot went off from one of the officer’s gun.

Then, police say the suspect somehow started the ignition of the car and sped off in an unknown direction.

Officials are unsure whether the suspect was struck by the gunshot.

The suspect was described as having a thin build, approximately 5’10 - 6’ and was wearing black pants, a blue shirt and a ski mask.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

The officer whose gun went off has been placed on administrative duty.

Investigators are searching to recover the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

