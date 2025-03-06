Philly plane crash: NTSB to share preliminary report on plane crash that killed 7

Federal investigators will share their preliminary findings into what caused a medical plane with six people aboard to crash on a Philadelphia street in January.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says it will release its preliminary report into the deadly Northeast Philadelphia plane crash on Thursday afternoon.

The report comes over a month after 11-year-old pediatric patient Valentina Guzman Murillo and her mother were among six aboard the doomed Learjet.

The crash caused a fireball and sent shrapnel flying through the Northeast Philadelphia community, causing deadly injuries to a man who was sitting in his car.

The backstory:

Seven people, including an 11-year-old patient and her mother, were killed when a medical plane headed to Missouri crashed in Northeast Philadelphia on Jan. 31.

Investigators say the plane was in the air for less than a minute when it fell from the sky and crashed near on Cottman Avenue near Roosevelt Mall.

The crash was captured by several cameras around the populated Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood and showed a massive explosion and fireball.

All six people aborad the plane, including four crew members, were killed. A 37-year-old man who was sitting in his car was the only person killed on the ground.

Investigators discovered the cockpit voice recorder in the crater of the crash while sifting through the wreckage days later.

Philly plane crash victims

Valentina Guzman Murillo, an 11-year-old who received life-saving treatment for Spina Bifida, and her mother, Lizeth Murillo Osuna, were aboard the doomed plane.

"The plan was to bring them home to live out the rest of her life surrounded with love and with her adoring family," said Susan Marie Fasino of His Wings Ranch, the organization which has been assisting the family for the past 5 years.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance identified the four member plane crew as Capt. Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla.

Authorities identified the only person killed on the ground as 37-year-old Steven Dreuitt, who they say was in a car on Cottman Avenue when the crash happened.

Two dozen people on the ground were injured by fires and flying debris, including a 10-year-old boy who shielded his younger sister from shrapnel.

What we know:

The last major update from investigators on the crash was that the cockpit voice recorder was found amid the wreckage.

Since then, federal authorities were given 30 days to return a preliminary report on what caused the plane to crash and the scope of the damage.

