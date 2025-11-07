Philly police officers charged in boxing program scandal suspended

article

Five Philadelphia Police officers have been suspended and could be fired after they were charged with illegally receiving payment for their involvement in a community outreach program.

Philadelphia Police officers suspended

What we know:

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel announced the suspensions on Friday in connection with an investigation into the "Guns Down, Gloves Up" program.

An Internal Affairs investigation found that nine officers were illegally being paid by the program, while still being paid by the city, in some cases during their working hours as police officers.

In total, nine officers have been charged with felony conspiracy and theft over their involvement in the program. Five of those officers are still on the force, while the other four have since retired or resigned.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Philadelphia police hold outreach events to steer kids towards success

Police Officers Brittanie Crockett, Daniel Moll, Janae McDonald and Mark DiGenio, all from the 22nd District, were suspended, along with Police Officer Michael Minor of the Highway Patrol. Former Police Officers Robyn Gee, George Gee and LaCarmela Fortune, and Former Captain Nashid Akil were also charged following the investigation.

The backstory:

Akil started the "Guns Down, Gloves Up" program in June 2020, as an effort to curb gun violence, and to "build trust and establish effective relationships with youth through boxing."

An investigation into the program began in 2023, at which time Bethel said all nine officers were assigned to administrative duty.

What they're saying:

Bethel Friday said he was "deeply troubled by this entire situation," and was "particularly disappointed" by the charges against Akil, as a commanding officer.

"PPD commanders are expected to set the standard for integrity and accountability, and to look out for the best interests of their subordinate officers and the communities we serve."