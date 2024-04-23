Philly police plan citywide sweep of abandoned cars

The Philadelphia Police Department's Neighborhood Service Unit (NSU) is initiating targeted sweeps around the city to address an overwhelming number of abandoned autos.

According to a press release sent to FOX 29 Tuesday, from April 7th to April 13th, the Philly 311 service received approximately 865 calls reporting abandoned autos throughout the city.

In an effort to highlight the community's concerns, starting Monday, the NSU says its sweeps will "aim to tackle not only the visual blight but also the broader quality-of-life challenges posed by abandoned vehicles."

The challenges include lowering property values and attracting crime to posing environmental hazards through the leakage of harmful substances.

"By reclaiming our streets from these neglected autos, we are making strides toward the Mayor's vision for a safer, cleaner, and greener Philadelphia," the press release continued.



