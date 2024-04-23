Search for suspect who led Philadelphia, state police on chase in stolen jeep

Philadelphia police say a suspect got away after leading them on a chase through part of the city early Tuesday morning.

The chase came to an end near Hegerman Street and St. Denis Drive in Torresdale around 1 a.m.

The suspect was driving a stolen red Jeep, which was recovered at the scene.

No word on where the change began, but it involved both Philadelphia and Pennsylvania state police.

A description of the suspect is also unknown.