Search for suspect who led Philadelphia, state police on chase in stolen jeep
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a suspect got away after leading them on a chase through part of the city early Tuesday morning.
The chase came to an end near Hegerman Street and St. Denis Drive in Torresdale around 1 a.m.
The suspect was driving a stolen red Jeep, which was recovered at the scene.
No word on where the change began, but it involved both Philadelphia and Pennsylvania state police.
A description of the suspect is also unknown.