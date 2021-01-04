Philly restaurant owner pushes through COVID restrictions while others close indefinitely

Philadelphia restaurants hoped they would be able to serve some customers inside again this week, but the city delayed it.

"We always know that Philly is always a couple of weeks behind," said Spoonie O’Neal. He’s the owner of O’Neal’s pub on Third near South Street in South Philly.

He hoped he would be serving some customers inside Monday when officials lifted some restrictions on certain businesses. But not so.

"The rest of the counties besides Philly opened up to 50% inside dining along with if you're self-certified you can do 50% inside dining. If you're not-self certified you can only do 25% inside dining," he said.

It will be close to another two weeks before Philly restaurants can open their doors to customers again. O’Neal says his neighbor Reef Restaurant and Lounge closed shortly after the city reversed course last time back in November ending limited indoor dining for six weeks they predicted at that time.

"Reef had let us know they weren't opening until March or when indoor dining was a little bit better."

O'Neal decided to push through the back and forth Covid restrictions while others around him gave up outside dining, takeout, and delivery.

"You gotta be open to keep your name out there. You want to stay relevant," he said. But he understands why for some closing temporarily or indefinitely is the only option.

"The city says okay go ahead and you go ahead and staff up, buy all your food, your liquor, your beer, and then four days before you're supposed to open up they go sorry we can't do it. I know it's hard. Both the city and us are writing this book as we go. It's unchartered waters," said O’Neal

O’Neal says even at 50% capacity many aren't gaining much because if you don't have a sizeable place where you can space out tables and still get a good amount of people inside it isn't worth it. He says many are trying to hold out until they get closer to 100% capacity inside.

